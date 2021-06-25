Forward Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that Rebecca Garbrick has been named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective July 4, 2021.

Ms. Garbrick joined Forward in November 2020 as Vice President and Controller before assuming the role of Chief Accounting Officer in March 2021, strengthening Forward’s accounting platform to accommodate future growth.