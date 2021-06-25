checkAd

Forward Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that Rebecca Garbrick has been named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective July 4, 2021.

Ms. Garbrick joined Forward in November 2020 as Vice President and Controller before assuming the role of Chief Accounting Officer in March 2021, strengthening Forward’s accounting platform to accommodate future growth.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “Rebecca has contributed a tremendous amount to our Company in a relatively short time. She is a very capable leader, who will drive our investor relations efforts and help inform our Company’s strategic growth goals. She will be a welcome addition to our Executive Leadership Team.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

