checkAd

Minera IRL and COFIDE Formalize Credit Agreement and Execute Trust Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 13:54  |  17   |   |   

LIMA, Peru, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) announces that it has completed the formal documentation of its settlement agreement with Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo (“COFIDE”). The terms of that settlement agreement were originally announced in the Company’s press release dated November 12, 2020.

The formal documentation consists of four inter-related agreements between Minera IRL S.A. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Minera Kuri Kullu S.A. (“MKK”), on the one hand, and COFIDE and La Fiduciaria, a well-established Peruvian trust administration company, on the other hand. The four agreements are:

  • a Cash Flow Trust Agreement, which creates a trust over the cash flows generated from the Ollachea Gold Project (“Ollachea”) to guarantee the payment obligations of the Company to COFIDE by channeling those cash flows through a revenue account to be managed by La Fiduciaria;
  • an Asset Trust Agreement, which creates a trust over the shares held by the Company in MKK, as well as the Ollachea concessions owned by MKK (hereinafter together referred to as the “securities and mortgages”), to guarantee the payment obligations of the Company to COFIDE by transferring ownership of the securities and mortgages to La Fiduciaria in trust;
  • a Refinancing of the Credit Agreement, which establishes the terms and conditions for the payment of the principal and accrued and accruing interest on the Company’s debt with COFIDE; and
  • a Compensation Agreement, which establishes the terms and conditions for the payment of consequential damages to the Company by COFIDE pursuant to the September 2019 Arbitration Award, plus accrued and accruing interest.

Commenting on the agreements, Diego Benavides, CEO of the Company, said: “We are pleased to have finished the formalization of our settlement with COFIDE because, among other things, we believe it infuses additional structure and certainty for any future investors or lenders interested in financing the development of Ollachea. We look forward to providing further corporate and Project updates in the near term.”

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Pérez  +51 1 418 – 1230  
Executive Chairman  
   
Diego Benavides  +51 1 418 - 1230
CEO and Director  

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements are based on assumptions. While management believes these assumptions and statements are reasonable in context, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to political, legal, regulatory, business, and economic risks and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Minera IRL’s actual results and future performance to be materially different than those expected or estimated future results, performance or achievements and that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

Minera IRL assumes no obligation, except as may be required by law, to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Risks, uncertainties and contingencies and other factors that might cause actual performance to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Peru’s ability to contain the COVID-19 crisis, changes in the capital or precious metals markets, the studies to be conducted by Mining Plus, Sepro Mineral Systems Corp. and others in order to produce a PEA, and changes to legislative, political, social, health or economic developments both within Peru and in general.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minera IRL and COFIDE Formalize Credit Agreement and Execute Trust Agreements LIMA, Peru, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) announces that it has completed the formal documentation of its settlement agreement with Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Annual General Meeting and update
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus