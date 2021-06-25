checkAd

Viva Gold Corp Cancels Special Shareholder Meeting

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has come to an agreement with …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has come to an agreement with Humewood Ventures Corp. and 0868854 BC Ltd., the requisitioning shareholders, have revoked resulting in the revocation of their May 18, 2021 requisition for a special general meeting of the Company's shareholders. Consequently, Viva has terminated its plans for its previously announced August 17, 2021 shareholder meeting.

About Viva Gold
Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations
(720) 933-1150
vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653073/Viva-Gold-Corp-Cancels-Special-Share ...



Viva Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Corp Cancels Special Shareholder Meeting NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has come to an agreement with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Osceola Gold, Inc. Sets Sights on Gold as the Production Site for Launch is Determined, as the Gold ...
Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies
Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road ...
Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach ...
GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable ...
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants
IEH Corporation Provides Update on Completion of Financial Statements and SEC Filings
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Viva Gold Announces Repricing of Financing
12.06.21
Viva Gold Amends Financing Terms
08.06.21
Viva Gold Sends Notice of Special Meeting