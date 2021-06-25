Home Bistro, Inc. Adds Celebrity Chef Claudia Sandoval to its Online Platform

Addition of Gourmet Mexican Cuisine expands Home Bistro's Menu and MarketMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, …

Home Bistro, Inc., CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are extremely excited to partner with Chef Claudia and have her join our outstanding team of celebrity chefs. With her flair for both traditional and modern Mexican cuisine, she adds a high growth component to the Home Bistro platform, as Mexican food is the 3rd most popular menu type in the U.S." Duchman added, "In addition, we will be establishing exposure to the increasingly influential Hispanic consumer."

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today its partnership with celebrity chef Claudia Sandoval to create a co-branded line of traditional Mexican ready-made, gourmet meals. The meals will be marketed exclusively on the Home Bistro platform at www.homebistro.com .

Chef Claudia commented, "I am thrilled to join the Home Bistro platform and team of existing celebrity chefs. Home Bistro's unique concept will provide my audience convenient access to my delicious and vibrant Mexican culinary creations, as well as expose me to a whole new universe of potential fans and consumers. I'm looking forward to getting started as soon as possible."

Home Bistro's Chef Claudia meals are expected to be available to consumers by September 2021.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and soon to launch celebrity chefs Daina Falk and Roblé Ali.

About Chef Claudia Sandoval

Chef Claudia Sandoval, was the winner of the sixth season of MasterChef U.S., and has been a judge on two seasons of MasterChef Latino on Telemundo. She was most recently seen earlier this year as a judge on Food Network's Easter Basket Challenge and is currently in production on a new series she will be hosting and producing for Food Network.

Born and raised in sunny San Diego, California, to a family originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Chef Claudia grew up with her mother and grandmother, who taught her how to cook from a young age. Taking what she learned from the strong female chefs in her life, and adding to that some self-taught knowledge in the kitchen and hours spent in the MasterChef US kitchen, she masterfully developed her own signature style. A modern take on Mexican coastal cuisine.