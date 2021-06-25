Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Starbucks Will Join the Retail Lineup at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that Starbucks, in partnership with Warren, Ohio-based AVI Foodsystems, will be part of the Constellation Center for Excellence on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”). AVI Foodsystems will be operating the Destination’s Starbucks location, which is expected to open in late 2021.
Michael Levy, President of Operations for HOFV, stated, “It is fitting that the first retailer to join the Constellation Center for Excellence, a world-class sports and research facility, will be Starbucks, the world’s premier coffee brand. We are very pleased that Starbucks will be part of the impressive retail mix we have lined up thus far at the Destination, which also includes Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shula’s. What’s more, we are excited to expand our relationship with AVI Foodsystems, a respected food services leader bringing the family difference in hospitality services to their guests for more than 60 years.”
Starbucks is the first announced retailer to be part of the Constellation Center for Excellence, a 75,000-square-foot, mixed-use facility that will include a variety of sports-centric research and programming, office space and retail pads. The Starbucks location will be uniquely themed to reflect the football fever that permeates throughout Canton, Ohio, and the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.
Scott Grzelewski, Chief Operating Officer for AVI Foodsystems, said, “We are honored to expand our partnership with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and strengthen our presence at what will be the premier football-themed destination in the world. We look forward to providing all Starbucks customers with championship-level service at the Constellation Center for Excellence.”
Construction on the Constellation Center for Excellence is expected to be completed in late 2021. Upon completion, the Center will serve as an innovative hub where companies and partners can collaborate to conduct research focused on helping athletes reach their full potential and making sports safer overall. In addition to leading retail brands like Starbucks, the Center will house a variety of tenants that are dedicated to improving professional football, player health and the mind and body through research and technology.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare