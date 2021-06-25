Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Starbucks Will Join the Retail Lineup at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that Starbucks, in partnership with Warren, Ohio-based AVI Foodsystems, will be part of the Constellation Center for Excellence on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”). AVI Foodsystems will be operating the Destination’s Starbucks location, which is expected to open in late 2021.

Michael Levy, President of Operations for HOFV, stated, “It is fitting that the first retailer to join the Constellation Center for Excellence, a world-class sports and research facility, will be Starbucks, the world’s premier coffee brand. We are very pleased that Starbucks will be part of the impressive retail mix we have lined up thus far at the Destination, which also includes Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shula’s. What’s more, we are excited to expand our relationship with AVI Foodsystems, a respected food services leader bringing the family difference in hospitality services to their guests for more than 60 years.”