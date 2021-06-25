Harsco Celebrates June National Safety Month With Strong Health, Safety Performance

Company beat its 2020 enterprise total recordable incident rate goal by 15-percent and grew the number of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 18001 or 45001 certified sites by nine, bringing its total to 60.

Harsco Environmental division launched a digital safety initiative to improve communications with nearly 9,000 employees.

Clean Earth division demonstrated safety commitment by requiring its senior leadership team to conduct in-person reviews of all locations.

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Safety Month, Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces its workplace achievements and commitments around health and safety.

June marks the 25th anniversary of National S a fety M onth . According to the National Safety Council (NSC), National Safety Month is an annual observance to help keep each other safe from the workplace to anyplace. The NSC notes that as the U.S. has experienced the highest number of workplace deaths since 2007 – 5,333 fatal workplace injuries in 2019 – this observance is more important than ever.

In 2020, Harsco attained numerous accomplishments for its health and safety initiatives, including:

Growing to 60 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001 and International Occupational Health and Safety Management Standard (OHSAS) 18001 certified sites, an increase of 20-percent since 2018. ISO 450 0 1 is the world’s international standard for occupational health and safety; OHSAS 18001 is an international standard developed by the British Standards Institution (BSI) for occupational health and safety management practices.

Achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 1.06, beating the company’s 2020 target by 15-percent.

As all of Harsco’s businesses are designated essential services, more than 85-percent of the Company’s employee population continued working on-site at its facilities or customer sites throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Just weeks into the pandemic, Harsco implemented the HarscoCares COVID-19 Global Principles at all its facilities to ensure the health and safety of its global workforce throughout the COVID-19 crisis.