Tryg A/S publishes Q2 and H1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 9 July 2021

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q2 and H1 results for 2021 on 9 July 2021 at around 7:30 CET.



Conference call

Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.