BBQ Holdings to Acquire Village Inn and Bakers Square Restaurants

The multi-brand restaurant company is expanding beyond BBQ with the addition of two fast-growing family restaurant concepts.

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc., the multi-brand restaurant company behind fan-favorite restaurant concepts such as Famous Dave’s and Granite City Food & Brewery, is adding two exciting brands to its roster with the acquisition of Village Inn, a family restaurant concept with 21 company-owned restaurants and 114 franchised restaurants, and Bakers Square, a pie and comfort food concept currently with 13 company-owned restaurants.

The transaction, which was announced by BBQ Holdings, Inc. and VIBSQ, LLC—the parent company behind Village Inn and Bakers Square—is expected to close by the end of July.

Since 1958, guests have visited Village Inn because they can enjoy great-tasting food and extra-friendly service in a clean and comfortable family-friendly environment. Their breakfast heritage remains made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked any-style and a pot of hot coffee on every table. With over five decades of service behind them, including corporate and franchise restaurants located in the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest, Arizona and Florida, and other states. While the business has grown and changed to include home-style lunches and dinners, they have not forgotten what made a family tradition—providing good food and good feelings at a reasonable price.

Bakers Square began in the early 1970’s as an independent restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, serving soups, sandwiches and–as it happens–some of the most incredible pies anyone in the area had ever tasted. Today, Bakers Square has grown into a network of restaurants across the upper Midwest that, in many ways, still maintains the charm and friendly appeal of that original restaurant in Iowa.

We love award winning food! Bakers Square now has the distinction of being the most awarded pies in America. Bakers Square pies have placed first in the America Pie Council National Pie Championships over 300 times. Hence their proudly earned claim that Bakers Square serves The Best Pie in America.
  
“Over the last several years, we’ve focused on creating a foundation for these concepts to have sustainable long-term health and value-creation,” said VIBSQ, LLC CEO Craig Barber. "We have an amazing group of franchisees whose operational execution is a core strength for the brand. We are excited to have reached an agreement with BBQ Holdings with confidence in their leadership for the future of these great brands. We wish them, our operational teams and the franchisees the very best in the years ahead.”

