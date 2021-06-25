checkAd

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

Declares Dividend to be Paid August 16, 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Jeffrey Siegel   Executive Chairman, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Robert B. Kay   Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Rachael A. Jarosh   President and Chief Executive Officer, Enactus
John Koegel   Principal, Jo-Tan, LLC
Cherrie Nanninga   Partner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC
Craig Phillips   Retired Senior Vice President — Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Veronique Gabai-Pinsky   Former Global President, Vera Wang Group, LLC
Bruce G. Pollack   Managing Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
Michael J. Regan   Retired Certified Public Accountant
Michael Schnabel   Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

On an advisory (non-binding) basis, stockholders approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Lifetime’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Sabatier, Amco Houseworks, Chef’n Chicago Metallic, Copco, Fred & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft, Kamenstein, La Cafetière, MasterClass, Misto, Swing-A-Way, Taylor Kitchen, and Rabbit; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa, Pfaltzgraff, Fitz and Floyd, Empire Silver, Gorham, International Silver, Towle Silversmiths, Wallace, Wilton Armetale, V&A, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and Year & Day; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY, Taylor Bath, Taylor Kitchen, Taylor Weather and Planet Box. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Rose Temple
212-355-4449





