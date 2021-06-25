Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a framework contract with an existing customer for licensing of multi-client data from the Company’s international multi-client library.

There are no minimum licensing commitments for the customer under the framework contract. However, based on the information currently available, EMGS believes that the contract will result in late sales during 2H 2021 with a total value between USD 2.5 and USD 3.0 million.

