Abaxx To Hold First FinTwit Analyst Call on #CarbonMarkets and Abaxx Updates, hosted by Grit Capital on Twitter Spaces

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, announces an alternative approach to traditional stock analyst calls by holding its first “FinTwit analysts” call on Twitter Spaces to provide a business update, respond to investor questions, and discuss the rapidly-evolving voluntary carbon-offset markets.



The Company will hold the analyst call using Twitter’s new Twitter Spaces app from the Abaxx Technologies Twitter account (@abaxx_tech) on Wednesday June 30th, 2021 at 09:00a.m. EST. The Company invites shareholders, analysts and the general investing public to attend and hear from the company’s founders, executive team, and early investors who have been guiding The Company’s business roadmap. Three active FinTwit community members who have published comprehensive blogs and analyst reports on the Company’s business plans and disclosures will be joining the call to participate in a Q&A with Abaxx Founder, Josh Crumb, Abaxx and AirCarbon co-founder Thom McMahon, Abaxx Carbon Markets Advisory Board member Bruce Tozer, Chief Commercial Officer, Joe Raia and notable angel investors. The analyst call will be hosted and moderated by Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA of Grit Capital.