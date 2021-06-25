RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY And AEXON PTE LTD SINGAPORE Sign DA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") on the 24 th of June 2021 with AEXON SINGAPORE . Under the agreement terms, all underlying gross cash flows are processed through RevoluPAY via the Company's PSD2 banking license. The DA sees RevoluPAY provide banking services in the European Union to the Monetary Authority of Singapore licensed AEXON PTE LTD to assist with their rapid expansion into Europe. As with all such licensing, the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license and superior KYC and AML protections sustain all financial cashflows.

Aexon Group was founded in 2017, having been granted a financial license under the Singapore Payment Services Act 2019 by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Aexon is dedicated to helping and providing financial services to businesses and individuals across the globe, and especially to those who do not have access to traditional banks and other financial institutions. Aexon also offers low-cost financial services to local and national governments in the Southeast Asia region. One of their specialties is enabling governmental clients to make social payments through their proprietary financial platform, safeguarding fundamental economic, human rights for millions of less fortunate individuals. Through the present agreement, Expansion into Europe is projected to be a promising future market.

Sports Betting to Become Legal in Canada

The Canadian Senate has approved Bill C-218 to permit gambling for single sports games. The upper chamber approved the bill on the 22 of June 2021 by a 57-20 vote. Bill C-218 now awaits royal assent to become law. The Company has been closely following this eventual outcome since delaying the announcement of the upcoming RevoluBET. The Company expects to provide shareholders with further information once Bill C-218 enters into federal law.

Correction 16th June 2021 News Release

The Company provided a link for charitable donations to the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) via MillionBridges, and on behalf of the LRC, wishes to thank all donors. While said link provided public access to Red Cross Donations, at which point the donor could define the specific regional beneficiary as the LRC, the more practical and direct LRC donation website is, in fact, http://www.supportLRC.app. The Company wishes to apologize for this inaccuracy and ensures all donors that LRC successfully received all previous donations.