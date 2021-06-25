Akoya Biosciences Appoints Diagnostics Industry Leader Scott Mendel to its Board of Directors

“I am delighted to join the board of directors of Akoya, a company that has the potential to transform biomarker discovery and clinical research through the application of its spatial biology platforms,” Mr. Mendel said. “Akoya’s cutting-edge solutions enable scientists to visualize how cells are organized and interact within the tissue microenvironment, providing unprecedented understanding of disease progression and treatment response.”

Mr. Mendel is currently CEO of GenMark Diagnostics, a highly innovative and successful molecular diagnostics company. In April, the multinational healthcare company Roche acquired GenMark for $1.8 billion. Mr. Mendel joined GenMark as CFO in 2014 and was promoted to CEO in 2020. Prior to GenMark, Mr. Mendel held senior-level leadership positions with The Active Network and GE Healthcare. Mr. Mendel earned a B.S. in finance from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are excited and honored to have Scott join Akoya’s Board of Directors,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Biosciences. “With more than 25 years of experience as one of the most accomplished executives in the diagnostics industry and a proven track record of transforming innovative technologies into clinical testing solutions, I am confident Scott will bring tremendous insights to Akoya as we continue to advance the company.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. For more information, please visit https://www.akoyabio.com/.

