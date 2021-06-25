checkAd

Share purchase by Mowi ASA’s Board members

25.06.2021, 14:10  |  26   |   |   

With reference to stock exchange notice of 19 May 2021 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA’s Board members in the form of shares.

All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to the recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 9 June 2021.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares for the equivalent of NOK 59,845 each, in total NOK 598,453. The shares were purchased at market price of NOK 223.30 per share, equivalent to 268 shares each and 2,680 shares in total.

Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi. Please see attached notification details.

  Acquired shares New holding
Ole-Eirik Lerøy (Chairman) 268 1 501 232
Kristian Melhuus 268 1 232
Cecilie Fredriksen (1) 268 1 232
Nicolas Gheysens 268 268
Lisbet K. Nærø 268 1 232
Solveig Strand 268 2 606
Bjarne Tellmann 268 1 170
Anders Sæther 268 1 347
Kari Bjørgan 268 268
Hans Jakob Lande 268 771

1) Cecilie Fredriksen is a member of the class of Beneficiaries of the Trusts which indirectly control Geveran Trading Co Limited. Geveran Trading Co Limited owns 74,289,287 shares in Mowi ASA and holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure of 4,000,000 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-1, 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment





