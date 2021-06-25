Share purchase by Mowi ASA’s Board members

With reference to stock exchange notice of 19 May 2021 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA’s Board members in the form of shares.



All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to the recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 9 June 2021.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares for the equivalent of NOK 59,845 each, in total NOK 598,453. The shares were purchased at market price of NOK 223.30 per share, equivalent to 268 shares each and 2,680 shares in total.