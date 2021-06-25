DSG Global, Inc. and Imperium Motor Corp. Hire Skilled Industry Executive to Help Lead Global Electric Vehicle Sales

SURREY, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) and its automotive division, Imperium Motor Corp., are pleased to announce the hiring of industry veteran Christian Dubois as president of Imperium Motors Canada.

Mr. Dubois has over 30 years of experience as an executive at some of the most prestigious automotive entities, including The Dilawri Group of Companies, BMW Canada and Mercedes-Benz Canada. For the last dozen years, Mr. Dubois served as regional director of operations and regional director of acquisitions and dealer development with The Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada's largest automotive group with over 4,000 employees and 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands.

Over the years, Mr. Dubois has led thousands of employees and hundreds of managers by providing them with road maps for success. Altogether, he has managed 41 stores, worked with the executive teams of most OEMs, and has represented dealers on multiple dealer councils. The retailers under his supervision have sold approximately 80,000 cars and trucks, with total revenues in excess of $6 billion. He has been instrumental in 17 dealer acquisitions and in winning 13 open points; he has also won 11 Retailer of the Year awards.

“Everyone by now has heard that the future is electric, and Imperium is about to introduce electric mobility in new segments and to new customers with affordable products that will redefine value. I am extremely excited to join Imperium and build the team that will lead our Canadian operations to surpass even the most optimistic projections!” said Christian Dubois, president of Imperium Motors Canada.

“Christian’s notoriety and experience in the automotive industry will allow Imperium to advance quickly toward becoming a top electric vehicle company. He has strong plans for achieving strong sales rapidly, and his track record speaks for itself. Christian will be invaluable to our future success,” said Rick Curtis, president and CEO of Imperium Motors.

“Great companies are built on quality personnel, and we have exceeded any expectations. Growth at times takes longer than planned; however, it’s obvious the hires of late are the best in the industry and will certainly assist in our corporate growth,” said Robert Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, Inc.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.