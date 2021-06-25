checkAd

DGAP-News Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.06.2021, 14:20  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed

25.06.2021 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed

- Majority agreement by shareholders on all agenda items

- 71 percent of the registered share capital was represented

- Executive Board looks back on a challenging year and provides an outlook for the future

Schramberg, 25 June 2021 - This year's Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG was once again held digitally today due to the coronavirus. In total, 71 percent of the registered share capital of Schweizer Electronic AG was represented.

Financial year 2020 / outlook
In their speeches, CEO Nicolas Schweizer and CFO Marc Bunz looked back on a challenging 2020. In addition to the coronavirus-related economic downturn, the transformation within the largest customer segment "Automotive" and the implementation of a comprehensive cost reduction programme at the Schramberg site, SCHWEIZER was able to accomplish the start-up of the new high-tech plant in China.

Chairman of the Executive Board Nicolas Schweizer looked to the future and underlined the Group's growth and globalisation strategy that has already been adopted. With more than 1,000 employees, two high-tech plants, a strong partner network and an innovative product portfolio, the Group is very well positioned for current and future topics, such as the change in mobility and the technological challenges to achieve climate goals.

Nicolas Schweizer also reported on the establishment of a new sales company in the USA and emphasised SCHWEIZER's increasingly global position as a basis for growth opportunities.

CFO Marc Bunz also reported in detail on the Group's development in the first quarter of 2021. In addition to a recovery of the order and sales situation to pre-crisis levels, the main points in the first quarter were the burden on the income situation due to the planned start-up losses of the new plant in China and the successful turnaround at the Schramberg site.

Seite 1 von 3
Schweizer Electronic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed 25.06.2021 / 14:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Schweizer Electronic AG: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions GmbH fusioniert mit Raisin GmbH
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First ...
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender strebt keine weitere Amtszeit an
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Bezugsrechts-Kapitalerhöhung ebenfalls vollständig gezeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann AG announces changes in management
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Deutlich positives Wachstum für 2021 bestätigt (deutsch)
14:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Deutlich positives Wachstum für 2021 bestätigt