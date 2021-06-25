checkAd

Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Visual Arts Awarded Gold K-12 New Product by Spaces4Learning

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021   

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its G2 Visual Arts won a Gold K-12 Spaces4Learning New Product Award!

The complete list of winners appear at https://spaces4learning.com/pages/new-product-award.aspx and will be highlighted in the fall issue of Spaces4Learning's magazine.

"This year's New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K-12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are honored to receive this Gold K-12 New Product award for Safety & Security - Emergency Communication from Spaces4Learning. Our team strives itself on new product development and this achievement is noteworthy demonstrating our ability to enhance the learning environment."

Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The brand's magazine, website and digital products bring together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep facilities professionals abreast of current issues, trends and research; provide professional development opportunities; and connect those sharing a common interest.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
p888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653081/Galaxy-Next-Generations-G2-Visual-Ar ...




