checkAd

CEL-SCI Corporation Invites Participants to Pre-Submit Questions for Annual Shareholder Meeting

25.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, invites participants to pre-submit questions for the Company’s upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held on July 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Questions can be submitted up until 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 29, 2021. Please email questions to annualmeeting@cel-sci.com and use the subject line, “CVM Call Questions” for this correspondence.

Questions received will be answered as the allotted meeting time permits. After the business portion of the annual meeting concludes and the meeting is adjourned, CEL-SCI will do its best to address pre-submitted questions and reserves the right to exclude questions that are not pertinent to annual meeting matters. We cannot ensure that every shareholder who wishes to have a question or comment addressed during the annual meeting will be able to do so in order to conclude the meeting within a reasonable period of time.

Due to the concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, CEL-SCI’s annual meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, both at 8229 Boone Blvd., Suite 802, Vienna, VA 22182 and as a virtual meeting. To attend the Annual Shareholder Meeting online go to www.meetingcenter.io/281205077. We strongly advise you to attend the meeting via the virtual annual shareholder meeting. You may not be able to attend the meeting in person if space is not available.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on finding the best way to activate the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The Company’s lead investigational therapy Multikine* is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving head and neck cancer, for which the Company has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made at the annual meeting may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words when used in this press release and at the annual meeting, such as "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in progress.




