checkAd

CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the Upper Midwestern U.S., the Competitive Access They Want

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today highlighted the benefits realized by grain customers, including farmer-owned grain co-operatives, through CN’s open gateways commitment in the CN-KCS combination. These stakeholders, including agricultural customers in the Upper Midwestern U.S., would benefit from a choice of routes and competitive rates, better service and innovation resulting from the competition for their business.

“CN’s commitment to keep gateways open on commercially reasonable terms means that agricultural customers, including farmer-owned co-operatives, enjoying competitive joint line routings with CN or KCS, will continue to have those routings available upon completion of the merger,” said James Cairns, CN’s Senior Vice President, Rail Centric Supply Chain. “This commitment assures grain customers shipping over CP lines to Kansas City and beyond will continue to enjoy the interline service they have today, along with new, enhanced rail-to-rail competition. However, for these benefits to be realized, the CN voting trust must be approved by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”).”

In an op-ed published by Railway Age on June 22nd, Dr. William Huneke, the former Director of the Office of Economics and Chief Economist at STB described CN’s open gateways commitment as a “big deal,” stating:

  • “This commitment ensures that shippers who today enjoy competitive joint line routings with either CN or KCS will continue to have those routings available to them in a post CN/KCS merger environment, even if a merged CN/KCS could handle the entire movement via a single-line routing.”
  • “This means continued competition, and we know that competition encourages lower rates, better service and innovation.”
  • “The commitment is not just about maintaining physical routings, but also about ensuring that the routings are commercially reasonable to the shipper. What is meant by “open on commercially reasonable terms”? This means all market participants, railroads and shippers will benefit: They will get a fair chance to compete. They will pay and receive remunerative rates and get efficient service. If a shipper is not happy with their service, they can switch to another carrier because they will still have a choice.”
  • “A CN/KCS combination will create a strong new rail-to-rail competitor that will provide new single-line rail movements in competition with other rail carriers. In addition, with the gateway commitment, shippers will also have the option to use an existing routing or other routings involving more than just the merged CN/KCS.”

More than 1,500 letters in support of the CN-KCS combination have been sent to CN and KCS and filed with the STB from customers, suppliers, elected officials and other stakeholders. A list of our supporters can be found at www.ConnectedContinent.com.

Seite 1 von 5
Kansas City Southern Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the Upper Midwestern U.S., the Competitive Access They Want CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today highlighted the benefits realized by grain customers, including farmer-owned grain co-operatives, through CN’s open gateways commitment in the CN-KCS combination. These …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Supply Chain and Environmental Benefits of Transaction in Op-Ed
23.06.21
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
23.06.21
CN-KCS Voting Trust Supported by SMART Transportation Division
22.06.21
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance Competition and That Voting Trust Should Be Approved
18.06.21
KCS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time
17.06.21
Support for Pro-competitive CN-KCS Combination Grows to More Than 1500 Letters Filed With The STB
15.06.21
CN and KCS Affirm Financial Strength of KCS and Rights Under Merger Agreement to Invest in KCS Network
11.06.21
Kanada – Profiteur der Rohstoff-Rally?
10.06.21
Former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman, William Clyburn, Jr., Believes CN Voting Trust Should Be Approved
08.06.21
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS