CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the Upper Midwestern U.S., the Competitive Access They Want

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today highlighted the benefits realized by grain customers, including farmer-owned grain co-operatives, through CN’s open gateways commitment in the CN-KCS combination. These stakeholders, including agricultural customers in the Upper Midwestern U.S., would benefit from a choice of routes and competitive rates, better service and innovation resulting from the competition for their business.

“CN’s commitment to keep gateways open on commercially reasonable terms means that agricultural customers, including farmer-owned co-operatives, enjoying competitive joint line routings with CN or KCS, will continue to have those routings available upon completion of the merger,” said James Cairns, CN’s Senior Vice President, Rail Centric Supply Chain. “This commitment assures grain customers shipping over CP lines to Kansas City and beyond will continue to enjoy the interline service they have today, along with new, enhanced rail-to-rail competition. However, for these benefits to be realized, the CN voting trust must be approved by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”).”