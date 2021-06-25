checkAd

CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the Upper Midwestern U.S., the Competitive Access They Want

Pro-competitive open gateways commitment preserves all existing competitive options; gives customers the choice of route

Maintains existing routes for agricultural customers in Upper Midwest

Provides new, single-line, rail-to-rail competition

Former Director of Office of Economics and Chief Economist at the Surface Transportation Board describes CN’s open gateways offer as “a big deal”

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today highlighted the benefits realized by grain customers, including farmer-owned grain co-operatives, through CN’s open gateways commitment in the CN-KCS combination. These stakeholders, including agricultural customers in the Upper Midwestern U.S., would benefit from a choice of routes and competitive rates, better service and innovation resulting from the competition for their business.

“CN’s commitment to keep gateways open on commercially reasonable terms means that agricultural customers, including farmer-owned co-operatives, enjoying competitive joint line routings with CN or KCS, will continue to have those routings available upon completion of the merger,” said James Cairns, CN’s Senior Vice President, Rail Centric Supply Chain. “This commitment assures grain customers shipping over CP lines to Kansas City and beyond will continue to enjoy the interline service they have today, along with new, enhanced rail-to-rail competition. However, for these benefits to be realized, the CN voting trust must be approved by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”).”

In an op-ed published by Railway Age on June 22nd, Dr. William Huneke, the former Director of the Office of Economics and Chief Economist at STB described CN’s open gateways commitment as a “big deal,” stating:

  • “This commitment ensures that shippers who today enjoy competitive joint line routings with either CN or KCS will continue to have those routings available to them in a post CN/KCS merger environment, even if a merged CN/KCS could handle the entire movement via a single-line routing.”
  • “This means continued competition, and we know that competition encourages lower rates, better service and innovation.”
  • “The commitment is not just about maintaining physical routings, but also about ensuring that the routings are commercially reasonable to the shipper. What is meant by “open on commercially reasonable terms”? This means all market participants, railroads and shippers will benefit: They will get a fair chance to compete. They will pay and receive remunerative rates and get efficient service. If a shipper is not happy with their service, they can switch to another carrier because they will still have a choice.”
  • “A CN/KCS combination will create a strong new rail-to-rail competitor that will provide new single-line rail movements in competition with other rail carriers. In addition, with the gateway commitment, shippers will also have the option to use an existing routing or other routings involving more than just the merged CN/KCS.”

More than 1,500 letters in support of the CN-KCS combination have been sent to CN and KCS and filed with the STB from customers, suppliers, elected officials and other stakeholders. A list of our supporters can be found at www.ConnectedContinent.com.

