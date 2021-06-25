Veru Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 VERACITY Clinical Trial of Sabizabulin (VERU-111) in Metastatic Castration Resistant and Androgen Receptor Targeting Agent Resistant Prostate Cancer

--Sabizabulin is a novel oral androgen receptor transport disruptor--



MIAMI, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial of sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, androgen receptor transport disruptor (targets and inhibits microtubules to disrupt androgen receptor transport into the nucleus), for metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer.