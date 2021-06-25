checkAd

Veru Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 VERACITY Clinical Trial of Sabizabulin (VERU-111) in Metastatic Castration Resistant and Androgen Receptor Targeting Agent Resistant Prostate Cancer

--Sabizabulin is a novel oral androgen receptor transport disruptor--

-- In Phase 1b/2 clinical study, sabizabulin was well tolerated with significant antitumor efficacy in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer patients who have also become resistant to abiraterone or enzalutamide, but prior to IV chemotherapy--

                  --Phase 3 clinical study will be conducted in 45 clinical centers across the United States--

MIAMI, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial of sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, androgen receptor transport disruptor (targets and inhibits microtubules to disrupt androgen receptor transport into the nucleus), for metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer.

The Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial is an open label, randomized (2:1), multicenter registration study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabizabulin 32mg oral daily dosing versus an alternative androgen receptor targeting agent for the treatment of chemotherapy naïve men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on at least one androgen receptor targeting agent. The primary endpoint is median radiographic progression free survival and key secondary endpoints are overall response rate, duration of objective response, overall survival, time to chemotherapy, and pain progression. The study is expected to enroll 245 patients and will be conducted in over 45 clinical sites across the United States.

“Unfortunately, advanced prostate cancer patients receiving androgen receptor targeting agents in combination with standard ADT will eventually have tumor progression. There is a significant need for new therapies with novel mechanisms of action. Sabizabulin is a novel, oral agent with provocative levels of activity and safety in early studies and we are now prospectively evaluating this agent in a Phase 3 study,” said Robert Dreicer, M.D., Deputy Director, UVA Cancer Center, Director of Solid Tumor Oncology, Professor, Medicine: Hematology and Oncology and lead principal investigator for the VERACITY study.

