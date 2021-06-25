ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel to Headline 19th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children’s Network

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the musical lineup for its annual fundraiser, The A&F Challenge, supporting SeriousFun Children’s Network (SeriousFun). ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel will headline the September 24, 2021, event, with supporting acts from 90’s Kids, Vesperteen, Honey and Blue and Ghost Story.

This year’s music festival and fundraiser, presented by A&F Co. and Flying Horse Farms, aims to celebrate the magic of camp and raise funds for SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global community of camps for kids with serious illnesses and their families. After postponing the 2020 event, The A&F Challenge returns for a reimagined evening that will deliver camp experiences while prioritizing guest health and safety. This year’s reduced capacity event will be adults only and will also include virtual celebrations to support SeriousFun from home.

In addition to live music, those attending the A&F Challenge can experience unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden sponsored by Rhinegeist Brewery, and various experiences such as an exclusive DIY apparel booth, glamp lounges, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more. The event will be held at A&F Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio, from 5-11pm.

General admission is $100 and includes access to all activities and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $25, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for SeriousFun via www.anfchallenge.org.

“We greatly missed hosting the A&F Challenge last year – and while we have continued to support camp virtually alongside our associates and business partners, we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate in person this year, especially as it also marks the fulfillment of our five-year commitment to SeriousFun,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are honored to help SeriousFun give children with serious illnesses the magical experience of camp free of charge, and more importantly, help them feel like kids again.”