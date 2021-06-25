Right on Brands now current with SEC

Right on Brands also introduced an Endo Brands vending machine that has already achieved approval for use in select markets. The Endo brands biometric vending machine will be distributed and maintained by owners into "satellite" locations such as smoke shops, beer distributors and convenience stores. Endo brands biometric vending machine will carry a variety of goods such as Endo Delta 8 Vapes, Delta-8 tinctures and "flowering buds “and our best seller Endo Ease Roll-on. These biometric machines will create a significantly positive impact on the future profitability our operations. Our products have been approved by the makers of these machines for future locations. We have also received inquiries from South Florida, Austin Texas, and Laredo Texas for brick-and-mortar stores and San Antonio for a Vending machine. As mentioned in our audio on the Uptick newswire radio show with Everett Jolly, we have received our first international order for Mexico. We are excited for this development.

Dallas, Texas, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products and the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line is proud to announce that it has finally completed its third quarter filings with the SEC and has become Pink Current. This has been a big step and long process, and our CFO has done a tremendous job for all of us. We look forward to moving forward and moving RTON to a higher exchange. We are on target to file our 10K.

"Right On Brands in the last several weeks has been overwhelmed by early sales traffic at our corporate location fueling new interest in License ownership" says Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right On Brands. "The Endo brands biometric vending machine will be a game changer for licensed owners by effectively increasing their retail footprint. With proper placement of vending machines in satellite locations and brick and mortar stores, we believe it could increase the overall profitability. We are very excited about this new development, and we sincerely believe this will be a contributing catalyst to help motivate rapid licensed owned and operated growth."

Corporate Website: https://endobrands.com/

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:



ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of ENDO Brands, and Right On Brands.

Become an ENDO Brands retailer:

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products distributor seeking to sell our high margin product lines of CDB-infused beverages, smokables, or our CBD and Delta-8 edibles, oils and topicals and vapes please contact our sales department.

For more information, please visit: https://endobrands.com/

email: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

