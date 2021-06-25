checkAd

AgJunction Granted Three New Groundbreaking Patents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction" or the “Company”), announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company another new patent titled “Low-Cost Implement Positioning.” AgJunction was also recently granted two new patents in Australia titled “K-Turn Path Controller” and “Single-Mode Implement Steering.”

“We are very pleased to be awarded these three groundbreaking patents,” said Bob Barjesteh, executive vice president and general counsel for AgJunction. “The recent patent grants cover important aspects of our newest offerings as well as legacy products. Our steady stream of patent application filings and issuances demonstrates our continued commitment to protecting our customers and providing them with the best autonomy solutions available.”

AgJunction and its wholly owned subsidiary, Novariant, Inc., currently hold over 200 patents and pending patents worldwide.

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgJunction Granted Three New Groundbreaking Patents SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction" or the “Company”), announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company another new patent titled “Low-Cost Implement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Annual General Meeting and update
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus