AgJunction Granted Three New Groundbreaking Patents

“We are very pleased to be awarded these three groundbreaking patents,” said Bob Barjesteh, executive vice president and general counsel for AgJunction. “The recent patent grants cover important aspects of our newest offerings as well as legacy products. Our steady stream of patent application filings and issuances demonstrates our continued commitment to protecting our customers and providing them with the best autonomy solutions available.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction" or the “Company”), announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company another new patent titled “Low-Cost Implement Positioning.” AgJunction was also recently granted two new patents in Australia titled “K-Turn Path Controller” and “Single-Mode Implement Steering.”

AgJunction and its wholly owned subsidiary, Novariant, Inc., currently hold over 200 patents and pending patents worldwide.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

