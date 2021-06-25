checkAd

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 “Bought Deal” Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 14:37  |  33   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the “Offering”). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 15, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada, and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain.
Management has spent decades with major mining companies globally and has a successful track record that includes numerous mineral deposit discoveries and subsequent project developments in North and South America, Africa and Australia. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 “Bought Deal” Financing THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Emerita Resources Corp. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Annual General Meeting and update
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus