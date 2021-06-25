Approval by the Danish FSA to the takeover of the client portfolio from BIL Danmark (branch of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg)

Further to the company announcement of 23 June 2021 “Takeover of client portfolio from BIL Danmark (branch of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg)” we herewith advise that the Danish FSA today has granted permission for the agreed takeover.





Yours faithfully

John Fisker

CEO

