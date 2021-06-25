Dexcom CGM Plays Starring Role at 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today featured research and data presentations that will headline the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) virtual conference held June 25-29, 2021.

“Year over year it is remarkable to see the growing body of research and data that continues to show CGM is central to optimal diabetes management, regardless of how a person administers insulin,” said Jake Leach, chief technology officer at Dexcom. “In addition, we are now seeing more and more evidence of the benefits of CGM for broader populations, including people with Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin, inpatient care, and even for general health and wellness.”