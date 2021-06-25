Airspan Networks CEO Eric Stonestrom Named New Member of the Forbes Technology Council

Stonestrom was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Eric Stonestrom, president and CEO of Airspan Networks, Inc, which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

“We are honored to welcome Eric into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a new member of the Council, Eric has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Eric will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Stonestrom and Airspan will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“Becoming a member of this tech leadership community is recognition of Airspan’s innovation and leadership in 5G and Open RAN, and our global scale,” said Stonestrom. “I look forward to learning and collaborating with fellow Council members, and to share our expertise in solving problems using the latest 5G software and hardware to help drive innovation and to reach the exciting potential that 5G provides so many industries, consumers and the world to improve lives.”

