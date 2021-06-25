checkAd

K12 Private Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 with Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

After a year like no other, K12 Private Academy, a private online college preparatory school serving K-12 students worldwide, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 25, 2021.

This year, K12 Private Academy will graduate 180 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports receiving scholarships of more than $4.1 million The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across the world, including: American University, Brown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Elon University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Spellman College, and Yale University.

“I’m excited to recognize the hard work of all of our graduating students,” said Leslie Smith, K12 Private Academy Head of School. “All of the graduates have demonstrated their dedication to reach this point. No matter where they are, we know that they are ready to grow into leaders as they pursue their passions and make an impact on their community.”

The guest speaker for the commencement address is Class of 2020 valedictorian Ariana Carden. Now a student at Carnegie Mellon University double majoring in Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering, Ariana will speak with graduating students and share the exciting opportunities that come as a graduate of K12 Private Academy.

K12 Private Academy’s curriculum is delivered through live online classes with credentialed teachers who share a passion for meeting the needs of all students. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, honors, and Advanced Placement options. K12 Private Academy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity across the world.

Through the Stride Career Prep program at K12 Private Academy, full-time and part-time students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future career paths. Stride Career Prep offers career learning courses in a variety of in-demand fields, such as business, health and human services, and information technology. Students gain exposure to a wide range of college and career paths to pursue after earning their high school diploma.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, special needs, the safety of a bullying-free environment, and a schedule that supports academics while balancing extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Details of the event are as follows:

WHAT: K12 Private Academy Virtual Commencement Ceremony
WHEN: June 25, 2021 | 2 PM EST
WHERE: Virtual – Link available upon request.

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy, a program operated by K12 International Academy, is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 International Academy, doing business as K12 Private Academy for the 2020-2021 school year, is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about K12 Private Academy, visit https://www.k12privateacademy.com/.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

K12 Private Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 with Virtual Graduation Ceremony After a year like no other, K12 Private Academy, a private online college preparatory school serving K-12 students worldwide, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 25, 2021. This year, K12 Private Academy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Tallo, Tidelands Health Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners
23.06.21
George Washington University Online High School Celebrates Class of 2021 and 10th Anniversary with Virtual Ceremony
17.06.21
Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Friendship Public Charter School 8th Grade Class of 2021 Ready For the Next Steps in Their Lives
11.06.21
Insight Schools of California Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives
10.06.21
Let’s Give It up to the Students! Oregon Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World
10.06.21
Insight School of Washington Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives
10.06.21
Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Commencement with Online Ceremony
10.06.21
Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021
09.06.21
iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online Graduation Ceremony
09.06.21
North Carolina Virtual Academy Celebrates Graduates with Commencement Ceremony