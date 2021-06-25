checkAd

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the RLX Technology Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - RLX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with RLX Technology’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until August 9, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. The case is captioned Garnett v. RLX Technology Inc., No. 21-cv-05125, and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the RLX Technology class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the RLX Technology class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the RLX Technology class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 9, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: RLX Technology purports to be the “No. 1 branded e-vapor company in China,” which it also claims is its “largest potential market.” In January 2021, as part of RLX Technology’s IPO, defendants issued approximately 116.5 million ADS to the investing public at $12 per ADS, raising approximately $1.4 billion in gross proceeds.

The RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Among other things, the RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement misrepresented and omitted that RLX knew (or had information making it foreseeable to know), at the time of the IPO, that China was working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would bring them into line with regular cigarette regulations. The RLX Technology class action lawsuit further alleges that RLX knew that its reported financials were not nearly as rosy as the Registration Statement made it seem, nor indicative of future results. By omitting these facts and, for example, representing that the risk of regulation was only a contingent possibility, the RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that investors were unable to adequately assess the value of the shares offered in connection with the IPO, and thus purchased their ADSs without material information and to their detriment.

Seite 1 von 2


RLX Technology Incorporation (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the RLX Technology Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - RLX Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages RLX Technology Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important August 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action – RLX
18.06.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)
17.06.21
RLX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies RLX Technology, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Investors
15.06.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Investors
13.06.21
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc.
11.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) on Behalf of Investors
11.06.21
RLX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RLX Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
11.06.21
RLX TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. - RLX
10.06.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm