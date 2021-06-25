checkAd

LaunchPad Café Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Ventana Biotech, Inc. (VNTA)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021   

DENVER, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Café Ltd. announces that it has closed its previously announced transaction with Ventana Biotech, Inc. (OTC:VNTA) pursuant to which VNTA has purchased 100% of LaunchPad’s shares in exchange for shares in VNTA.

Mr. Stephen Replin, new President and CEO of VNTA and President of LaunchPad Café said, “We are pleased to announce the closing of this important transaction for VNTA. We are now working to update the publicly available financial information for the VNTA on OTCMarkets.com The immediate goals are getting to ‘Yield Sign’ within the next two weeks and ‘Pink Current Reporting’ by mid-August. We also anticipate changing the Company’s name sometime in the coming months.”

About Ventana Biotech, Inc.:

Ventana Biotech, Inc. (OTC:VNTA) is a publicly traded Nevada company making acquisitions in the fintech and traditional specialty finance space.

About LaunchPad Café Ltd.:

LaunchPad Café, Ltd., a specialty finance Company, makes alternative funding available to entrepreneurs who are starting and growing businesses, and to those who have investment opportunities. In all cases, the two characteristics that are anticipated to be common among most borrowers from LaunchPad are that they are essentially “unbankable,” and the second is that they need to close on their funding quickly. Mr. Replin, CEO of LaunchPad Café Ltd. is the author of the book “Where to Go when The Bank Says No” -www.launchpadcafe.net.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

Contact:
Stephen Replin, CEO
Stevereplin@launchpadcafe.net
303.916.3479

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2842695f-3568-44e8 ...





