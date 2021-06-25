checkAd

Nano Dimension Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

CEO Discusses the Company’s Newest Product Developments and M&A

Sunrise, Florida, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), an industry leading provider of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (3D-Printed Electronics) systems, today announced an interview with Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s Chief Executive Officer, will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg in the U.S. on this coming Saturday, June 26th, at 7:00 p.m. local time, available an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

In the exclusive interview, Mr. Stern discusses the Company’s 3D printing technology for rapid prototyping, investing in product development and R&D, as well as, building new channels to market globally and executing on a robust M&A strategy.

To view the interview segment, please visit:  https://youtu.be/FdE6DoqmeqY

The RedChip Money Report delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. The DragonFly LDM system is being deployed in a wide range of industries, including academic and research institutions, defense, aerospace, autonomous automotive, robotics, and biotech. Its ability to enable on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks; create products with better performance; reduce the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enable innovation; and critically important, protect IP, is a paradigm shift in how industry and research institutions will research, develop, and produce High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs.) Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Contact:

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Yael Sandler, CFO | ir@nano-di.com

U.S. Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave@redchip.com
407-491-4498 or 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)





