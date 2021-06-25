checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $743 million in K Certificates (K-743 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about June 30, 2021.

K-743 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $29.100 4.43 S+2 0.8540% 0.8427% $99.9985
A-2 $615.064 6.85 S+12 1.7700% 1.2983% $102.9942
A-M $99.488 6.90 S+17 1.3650% 1.3551% $99.9992
X1 $644.164 6.49 T+55 0.9259% 1.7111% $5.8331
XAM Non-Offered
X3 $60.297 6.65 T+200 2.9545% 3.1892% $17.8226

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC
  • Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Related Links

The K-743 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K743 Mortgage Trust (K-743 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-743 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-743 Certificates.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743 MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
HP is Windows 11 Ready
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus