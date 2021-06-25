Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $743 million in K Certificates (K-743 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about June 30, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $29.100 4.43 S+2 0.8540% 0.8427% $99.9985 A-2 $615.064 6.85 S+12 1.7700% 1.2983% $102.9942 A-M $99.488 6.90 S+17 1.3650% 1.3551% $99.9992 X1 $644.164 6.49 T+55 0.9259% 1.7111% $5.8331 XAM Non-Offered X3 $60.297 6.65 T+200 2.9545% 3.1892% $17.8226

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC

Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC



The K-743 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K743 Mortgage Trust (K-743 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-743 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-743 Certificates.