Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743
MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $743 million in K Certificates (K-743 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about June 30, 2021.
K-743 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$29.100
|4.43
|S+2
|0.8540%
|0.8427%
|$99.9985
|A-2
|$615.064
|6.85
|S+12
|1.7700%
|1.2983%
|$102.9942
|A-M
|$99.488
|6.90
|S+17
|1.3650%
|1.3551%
|$99.9992
|X1
|$644.164
|6.49
|T+55
|0.9259%
|1.7111%
|$5.8331
|XAM
|Non-Offered
|X3
|$60.297
|6.65
|T+200
|2.9545%
|3.1892%
|$17.8226
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC
Related Links
- The K-743 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement:
http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k743oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about Class A-M and Class XAM
The K-743 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K743 Mortgage Trust (K-743 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-743 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-743 Certificates.
0 Kommentare