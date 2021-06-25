CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Successful Completion of $175 Million Debt Paydown

Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, “As the improvement in economic and public health conditions continues to drive momentum in business trends, we felt it appropriate to accelerate several debt repayments in order to expedite our balance sheet de-levering, reduce interest expense, and increase our free cash flow generation. We believe this better leverage and free cash flow profile, more than $200 million of available liquidity ( 1) and solid rebound trajectory are significantly enhancing our financial flexibility. Given our strong competitive position, proven execution track record, and numerous revenue growth drivers, we are confident in our multiple pathways to grow shareholder value.”

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced actions to pay down $175 million of debt using cash on hand as further described below.

Details of Debt Reduction:

On May 17, 2021, the Company completed a $60 million repayment of its ABL Revolver due 2025, which represented the entirety of the amount outstanding under the facility. Following the paydown, the ABL Revolver due 2025 is undrawn and available as liquidity for general corporate purposes.

On May 25, 2021, the Company paid down approximately $89 million of its Term Loan Credit Facility due 2026 (the “Term Loan”) related to a mandatory prepayment obligation arising from the Company’s previously announced sale of land in Bethesda, MD, in June 2020 and sale of towers and related assets (the “Tower Sale”) in September 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of its 6.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), on May 26, 2021, the Company launched a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to repurchase approximately $26 million of the Notes at par, which represents the pro rata amount required to be offered from the proceeds of the Tower Sale. As of the expiration of the Tender Offer, approximately $3 million of Notes were validly tendered, accepted for payment and subsequently cancelled. Giving effect to the impact of the Tender Offer, approximately $450 million principal amount of Notes remains outstanding.