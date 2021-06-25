checkAd

GreenMobility approved for a loan facility of DKK 100 million from The Danish Green Investment Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021   

Company Announcement no. 86 – 2021
Copenhagen, June 25th, 2021

GreenMobility approved for a loan facility of DKK 100 million from The Danish Green Investment Fund

The Danish Green Investment Fund (Danmarks Grønne Investeringsfond) has approved a loan facility of DKK 100 million for GreenMobility’s continued expansion in Sweden and Finland. The facility will enable GreenMobility to increase the fleet of electric vehicles in the two markets and thereby grow the existing business and expand to possible additional cities.

The Danish Green Investment Fund has a strong focus on supporting companies with clearly defined ESG commitments, and in GreenMobility’s case also a frontrunner in the green transition, which from day one has been an integral part of GreenMobility's DNA.

“As a company, we are proud of the trust The Danish Green Investment Fund has shown us and look forward to increasing the pace of our expansion, especially in Sweden and Finland, where we see good development and further potential”, says Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO of GreenMobility.

The final loan agreement is expected to be in place in the near future.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

