Approval of Estonian Competition Authority for acquisition of a shareholding (Connecto Eesti AS)

On 3 June 2021, AS Merko Ehitus announced in a stock exchange release that AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the group, signed a contract to acquire a 35% holding in Connecto Eesti AS. The approval of Estonian Competition Authority was needed for the transaction to take effect.



Estonian Competition Authority granted the needed approval on 25 June 2021. The transfer of shares is planned to take place during July 2021.



Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Chairman of Management Board, Mr. Ivo Volkov, phone: +372 680 5105.



Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.