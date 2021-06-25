checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL

A New Ad-Supported Experience and Access to Crackle’s Thousands of Movies and TV Series Including Crackle Original and Exclusive Titles

COS COB, Conn., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the agreement to launch an android powered, Crackle-branded application on TCL’s service.

TCL’s audience will gain access to the immense Crackle Plus library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as an evolving list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Bucket List, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, now in its second season.

“Crackle’s deep library of award winning movies and TV shows will enable the TCL customer to have even more choice across a variety of topics and content genres,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton. “With this new touchpoint for Crackle, we are enabling additional reach and frequency for our advertisers who look to Crackle Plus to build out a growing audience of viewers.”

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

In addition to Crackle, the Crackle Plus network is made of Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, and Espanolflix, as well as the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and Frightpix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

