22nd Century Group Provides Business Update from CEO Detailing Company Progress Over Past Year and Future Initiatives

It has now been just over one year since I was appointed CEO of 22nd Century Group, and I would like to thank you for your enthusiasm and support of our Company. I joined the Company at a pivotal time in its growth and development as we seek to disrupt both the tobacco and hemp/cannabis industries by reducing the harm caused by smoking and improving the cannabinoid profiles and stability of hemp/cannabis plants.

We have made incredible progress over the last 12 months and believe even more exciting developments are on the horizon.

It is my privilege to tell you that our high-value commercial prospects are in reach. Our commercially focused intellectual property platform provides us with industry-leading technology and a wide R&D moat. Our financial position and operating efficiency are stronger than ever. Shares of 22nd Century have soared over 470% in the past 12 months. In short, we have successfully advanced our strategic initiatives and reinforced a strong financial foundation and long, growth runway, making this an even more exciting time to be involved with 22nd Century.

On the political front, recent policy and regulatory developments are generating increasing momentum in our favor as we advance toward our next operational milestones. We have seen renewed interest in and support for a menthol ban on tobacco products, a reduced nicotine mandate requiring that all cigarettes be made “minimally or non-addictive” based on their nicotine content and, with 36 states now legalizing cannabis in some form, major progress on potential reform to hemp/cannabis regulation. There is also growing offshore momentum that has opened near-term opportunities. This grand slam scenario continues to power forward.

In our tobacco franchise, I again want to reiterate that we are highly confident that our Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) application for our VLN brand of reduced nicotine content (RNC) cigarettes is in the final stages of review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 22nd Century offers the FIRST and ONLY reduced nicotine content combustible cigarette product authorized for sale by the FDA, and our pending MRTP authorization will allow us the headline marketing claim that our industry-disrupting cigarettes contain “95% Less Nicotine.” Securing this marketing authorization and launching VLN remains my number one priority as CEO. It is our home run scenario which I believe will exponentially increase the market capitalization of our Company.