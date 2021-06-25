Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary Cyanidation Metallurgical Test Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire"; TSX-V:SMP; Frankfurt:5RE; OTC PINK:SMPEF) is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary characterization and metallurgical assessment of surface …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire"; TSX-V:SMP; Frankfurt:5RE; OTC PINK:SMPEF) is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary characterization and metallurgical assessment of surface materials collected from various historical mine waste rock dumps on its Oro Cruz Property, southeastern California. David Tupper, Southern Empire's VP Exploration stated: "The objectives of our preliminary studies were to establish the presence of gold in the historical, pit-run mine waste dump materials and to determine if such gold could potentially be extracted from these materials by conventional leach methods. The results are positive and supportive of a more detailed assessment of the gold potential in the historical mine waste rock stockpiles that exist at our brownfields Oro Cruz Project."