Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary Cyanidation Metallurgical Test Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire"; TSX-V:SMP; Frankfurt:5RE; OTC PINK:SMPEF) is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary characterization and metallurgical assessment of surface materials collected from various historical mine waste rock dumps on its Oro Cruz Property, southeastern California.

David Tupper, Southern Empire's VP Exploration stated: "The objectives of our preliminary studies were to establish the presence of gold in the historical, pit-run mine waste dump materials and to determine if such gold could potentially be extracted from these materials by conventional leach methods. The results are positive and supportive of a more detailed assessment of the gold potential in the historical mine waste rock stockpiles that exist at our brownfields Oro Cruz Project."

Oro Cruz Project - Historical Mine Waste Rock Dump Sample Gold Assay Results Summary:

American Girl Waste Rock Dump:

  • Average gold assay of 104 surface rock samples: 0.448 grams gold/tonne ("g Au/t")
  • Range of values (maximum/minimum): 7.070 / 0.009 g Au/t
  • Approximate footprint: 17.5 hectares ("ha"; 43.1 acres)

Padre y Madre Waste Rock Dump:

  • Average gold assay of 54 surface rock samples: 0.203 g Au/t
  • Range of values (maximum/minimum): 1.770 / <0.002 g Au/t
  • Approximate footprint: 7.6 ha (18.1 acres)

Oro Cruz Waste Rock Dump:

  • Average gold assay of 29 surface rock samples: 0.208 g Au/t
  • Range of values (maximum/minimum): 0.768 / 0.022 g Au/t
  • Approximate footprint: 10.4 ha (25.7 acres)

Dale Wallster, Southern Empire's CEO commented: "We are very encouraged with the initial assessment of the gold potential of our Oro Cruz Project historical waste dumps. Specifically, we are very pleased with the preliminary cyanidation metallurgical test gold recovery rates of 74.4% and 89.7% for the American Girl and the Padre y Madre materials respectively. While the gold grades we are reporting are less than 1 gram per tonne, they are still very significant given that more than 60% of the 125,736 ounces that Equinox Gold produced at their nearby Mesquite mine in 2019 was from their low-grade waste rock dumps."

Equinox Gold Corp.'s April, 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report, concerning their Mesquite mine, reported an Indicated Resource estimate of 5.2 million tonnes in their waste dumps grading 0.18 g Au/t and an Inferred Resource estimate in the waste dumps of 26.4 million tonnes grading 0.23 g Au/t. Proven and Probable open pit, oxide reserves outlined at the Mesquite mine include 13.7 million tonnes grading 0.37 g Au/t (See Equinox Gold Corp. news release of May 12, 2020). Mineralization at the Mesquite Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Oro Cruz Project and its waste dumps.

