Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 15:30  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on June 23, 2021, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable July 22, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 9, 2021. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 2.98%.  

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.55 billion at March 31, 2021, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 16 branches, including 12 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

Contacts:
Kevin Lycklama 
Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650 





