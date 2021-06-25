Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 502

June 25th, 2021

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Heliograph Holding GmbH ("Heliograph") notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Heliograph has increased their shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 6.509 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Heliograph Holding GmbH owns a total of 910.550 shares, corresponding to 49,99 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.