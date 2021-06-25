BetterLife Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 expiring on May 28, 2024.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB : BETRF / FRA: NPAU ) , is pleased to announce the partial exercise of the over-allotment option in conjunction with the Company’s $2,610,000 marketed public offering (the “ Offering ”) of units of the Company (the “ Units ”) that closed on June 7, 2021. The Company has issued an additional 500,000 Units and an additional 478,750 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “ Warrants ”) for additional gross aggregate proceeds of approximately $226,953. The total gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering, including the 6,525,000 Units sold initially and the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, is approximately $2,836,953.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing most advanced synthetic chemistry methods and drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is generating patent protected non-hallucinogenic compounds that will allow outpatient treatment of mental health disorders. BetterLife is also refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.