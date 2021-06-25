Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday.A total of 121,658,109 …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday. A total of 121,658,109 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 48% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at six, election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.