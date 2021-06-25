checkAd

Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021, 15:55  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday.A total of 121,658,109 …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday.

A total of 121,658,109 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 48% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at six, election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Voted Vote

#

Voted For

%

Voted Withhold

#

Voted Withhold

%

Brent Gilchrist

103,097,888

87.24

15,074,246

12.76

Terence Harbort

117,360,655

99.31

811,479

0.69

Morris Prychidny

103,122,888

87.27

15,049,246

12.74

Eric Tremblay

118,160,692

99.99

11,442

0.01

Blair Zaritsky

118,157,692

99.99

14,442

0.01

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort, President & CEO
terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com
+1 416 361 2808

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653105/Talisker-Announces-Results-of-Annual ...

Talisker Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday.A total of 121,658,109 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Osceola Gold, Inc. Sets Sights on Gold as the Production Site for Launch is Determined, as the Gold ...
Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road ...
GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable ...
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants
IEH Corporation Provides Update on Completion of Financial Statements and SEC Filings
Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security
Vaso Corporation Receives Notice of PPP Loan Forgiveness
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Talisker Intersects 1.17 g/t Gold over 106.75 Metres of Intrusion-Hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block at Bralorne
31.05.21
Talisker Announces Three High-Grade Veins Intersected in Hole SB-2021-012 as Bralorne Continues to Demonstrate Excellent Grade Continuity