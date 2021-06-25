checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2021 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Schröter-Crossan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 7 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
116.802 EUR 817.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
116.8020 EUR 817.6100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69309  25.06.2021 



