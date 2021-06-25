

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2021 / 16:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Schröter-Crossan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 7 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 116.802 EUR 817.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 116.8020 EUR 817.6100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

