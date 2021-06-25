checkAd

ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% Notes due 2024, 6.125% Notes due 2025 and 4.550% Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 16:15  |  27   |   |   

June 25, 2021 16:15 CEST – On June 17, 2021, ArcelorMittal (the “Company” or “ArcelorMittal”) announced the launch of its tender offer (the “Offers” and each, an “Offer”) to purchase for cash, any and all of its series of 3.600% notes due 2024 (CUSIP 03938L BB9 / ISIN US03938LBB99) (the “2024 Notes”), its series of 6.125% notes due 2025 (CUSIP 03938LAZ7 / ISIN US03938LAZ76) (the “2025 Notes”) and its series of 4.550% notes due 2026 (CUSIP 03938L BA1 / ISIN US03938LBA17) (the “2026 Notes”, and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the offer to purchase dated June 17, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 24, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”).

 

The table below sets forth the information with respect to the Notes and the Offers as well as the aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered (including using the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth herein) and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on June 24, 2021.

 

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN   Principal Amount Tendered(1) Outstanding Principal Amount after Settlement Tender Consideration(2)
3.600% notes due 2024 03938L BB9/US03938LBB99 U.S.$464,847,000 U.S.$285,153,000 U.S.$ 1,076.50
6.125% notes due 2025 03938LAZ7/US03938LAZ76 U.S.$ 73,441,000‬ U.S.$183,452,000 U.S.$ 1,176.00
4.550% notes due 2026 03938L BA1/US03938LBA17 U.S.$354,551,000‬ U.S.$395,449,000 U.S.$ 1,130.00
  1. Including U.S.$5,863,000 of 2024 Notes, U.S.$484,000 of 2025 Notes and U.S.$7,369,000 of 2026 Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, for which the delivery of Notes must be made by no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 28, 2021.
  2. Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Does not include Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) which will be payable to holders who tender Notes that are accepted for purchase by the Company.

 

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% Notes due 2024, 6.125% Notes due 2025 and 4.550% Notes due 2026 June 25, 2021 16:15 CEST – On June 17, 2021, ArcelorMittal (the “Company” or “ArcelorMittal”) announced the launch of its tender offer (the “Offers” and each, an “Offer”) to purchase for cash, any and all of its series of 3.600% notes due 2024 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
HP is Windows 11 Ready
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus