The table below sets forth the information with respect to the Notes and the Offers as well as the aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered (including using the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth herein) and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on June 24, 2021.

June 25, 2021 16:15 CEST – On June 17, 2021, ArcelorMittal (the “ Company ” or “ ArcelorMittal ”) announced the launch of its tender offer (the “ Offers ” and each, an “ Offer ”) to purchase for cash, any and all of its series of 3.600% notes due 2024 (CUSIP 03938L BB9 / ISIN US03938LBB99) (the “ 2024 Notes ”), its series of 6.125% notes due 2025 (CUSIP 03938LAZ7 / ISIN US03938LAZ76) (the “ 2025 Notes ”) and its series of 4.550% notes due 2026 (CUSIP 03938L BA1 / ISIN US03938LBA17) (the “ 2026 Notes ”, and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “ Notes ”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the offer to purchase dated June 17, 2021 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”) and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 24, 2021 (the “ Expiration Time ”).

ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% Notes due 2024, 6.125% Notes due 2025 and 4.550% Notes due 2026

