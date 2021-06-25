checkAd

Change in the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj

HELSINKI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms Ariella Zochovitzky, member of the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj since 2009, has elected to resign from the Board as of 1 July 2021 due to personal reasons. The company thanks Ms Zochovitzky for her contribution to the Board during the past 13 years.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

