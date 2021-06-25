Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Esoteric Testing Market by Type (Infectious Disease, Endocrinology, Oncology, Toxicology, Immunology, Genetic Testing), Technology (MS, CLIA, ELISA, PCR), End User (Independent & Reference Laboratories, Hospital Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2026 from USD 21.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing use of esoteric DNA sequencing technologies in precision medicine, early diagnosis of cancer, and advancements in the personalized medicine are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

In 2020, infectious diseases accounted for the largest share of the Esoteric Testing Market. The genetic testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into infectious disease testing, endocrinology testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, toxicology testing, immunology testing, neurology testing, and other testing. In 2020, the infectious disease testing segment accounted the largest share of the Esoteric Testing Market. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, technological innovations in molecular diagnostics, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The genetic testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fastest growth of the genetic testing segment is attributed to the advancements in the sequencing technologies such as NGS and increasing awareness.

CLIA segment account for the largest share of the market in 2020.

Based on technology, Esoteric Testing Market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, DNA sequencing, and other technologies. CLIA accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages over other testing methods, such as high-performance levels, low detection limits, higher specificity, high signal intensity, and good precision.