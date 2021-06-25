checkAd

First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1992-93, Odisha-based KISS Deemed to be University will hold its first convocation for passing students on 27th June 2021. The ceremony will be held in a hybrid mode - both physical and virtual - taking into consideration the COVID-19 protocols. 143 students will be conferred degrees for completing their Masters and M. Phil courses successfully. The brightest and the most promising graduates will be conferred with Founder's Gold Medals, Chancellor's Gold Medals and Vice Chancellor's Silver Medals at the ceremony.

Prof (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS

Focusing on its formula of 3E's - Enable, Educate and Empower, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) is a residential educational institution providing free education, accommodation, medical care, vocational, athletic and artistic training to 60,000 indigenous children from the eastern state of Odisha, India.

The students come from 62 different tribal communities within the region, of which 13 are Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Of these, 30,000 students study at the main campus in Bhubaneswar.

A Milestone

KISS has a strong alumni base of 30,000 empowered boys and girls and soon over 10,000 students will study at 10 satellite centers of KISS across Odisha. KISS has indirectly impacted over a million tribal children and youth, which is in itself a milestone in the history of tribal children who could wriggle out of the years old backwardness.

Dream come true

"It is indeed a pleasure throwback of the memory when I recall the days I had conceived the idea about stepping into the field of social service with a signature nature. That is reaching out to the unreachable," said KIIT and KISS founder Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta.

"And today, I feel extremely grateful to the Almighty and humbled and overjoyed when I recall the day I had started the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS). It all started like a garden and it didn't take much for the flowers to smile. KISS was kick-started as a small sapling and within a few years, it grew into a gigantic tree spreading shadow to many and with an extraordinary outreach of the huge canopy-like spread giving protection to millions today," added Prof (Dr.) Samanta. 

