New certified advisor appointed

To support the company strategy and Investor Relations setup going forward, it has been decided to appoint Oaklins as new Certified Advisor for Hypefactors. Oaklins is a global M&A and financial advisory firm with teams in 45 countries around the world.

The collaboration with Oaklins, starting from 01.07.2021, follows an agreement made with the advisor HC Andersen Capital regarding digital IR services. This combined Certified Advisor/Investor Relations setup is established to strengthen the company’s efforts connected to the listing at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.









About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

