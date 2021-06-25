Results of Annual General Meeting
For immediate release
25 June 2021
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 25 June 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 28 May 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting”).
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|
VOTES
FOR
|%
|
VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|
VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC* VOTED
|
VOTES
WITHHELD
|
1. That Mr. Mark Sawyer be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
|47,070,004
|96.00
|1,962,490
|4.00
|49,032,494
|64.74
|177,399
|
2. That Mr. Michael Hodgson be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
|49,203,352
|99.99
|6,541
|0.01
|49,209,893
|64.98
|0
|
3 . That Mr. T Sean Harvey be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
|47,069,950
|96.00
|1,962,544
|4.00
|49,032,494
|64.74
|177,399
|
4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.
|49,022,908
|99.62
|185,919
|0.38
|49,208,827
|64.98
|1,041
|
5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000.
|48,956,286
|99.49
|252,541
|0.51
|49,208,827
|64.98
|1,041
|
6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a
pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.
